Bonnie Sue Adams passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Statesman Health & Rehabilitation Center in Levittown. She was 78.
Born in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Callie Evadean (Scarborough) and Benjamin Edward Akins, Bonnie Sue has been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County.
She was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church in Fairless Hills.
Bonnie Sue loved caring for children. She enjoyed reading, sewing, doing ceramics, and trips to Disney World and Gettysburg.
The beloved wife of 58 years to Keith Wendell Adams, Bonnie Sue was the loving mother of Kimberly Davis (Nathan), Kerry Shepherd (Dean), Kathy Worthington (Eric) and Kristen Allinson (Steve), devoted grandmother of nine and proud great grandmother of five. Bonnie Sue will also be sadly missed by her sister, Norma Jean Akins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Benjamin.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bonnie's name may be made to lovelikeben.org
.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittownwww.doughertyfuneralhome.com