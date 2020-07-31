1/1
Bonnie S. Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Sue Adams passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Statesman Health & Rehabilitation Center in Levittown. She was 78.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Callie Evadean (Scarborough) and Benjamin Edward Akins, Bonnie Sue has been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County.

She was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church in Fairless Hills.

Bonnie Sue loved caring for children. She enjoyed reading, sewing, doing ceramics, and trips to Disney World and Gettysburg.

The beloved wife of 58 years to Keith Wendell Adams, Bonnie Sue was the loving mother of Kimberly Davis (Nathan), Kerry Shepherd (Dean), Kathy Worthington (Eric) and Kristen Allinson (Steve), devoted grandmother of nine and proud great grandmother of five. Bonnie Sue will also be sadly missed by her sister, Norma Jean Akins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Benjamin.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bonnie's name may be made to lovelikeben.org.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved