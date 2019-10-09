|
|
Brad M. Goldman passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. He was 39.
He was born Oct. 11, 1979 in Trevose, Pa. and later moved to Fairless Hills, where he attended Truman High School and BCTH. After high school, Brad spent most of his time with the things that he was passionate about: working and riding on ATV's, woodworking, fitness, his pets, his family, and his friends. He was a man who could light up a room just by walking in and now he lights up our hearts.
He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, Mitchell Goldman and Janet McIlhenny, his sister, Michelle, his brother, Curtis (Lindsey), his nephews, Colin and Carter, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, and his Love, Sandy Lau.
If you would like to remember him in your own way, please send donations to the Bucks County SPCA in his name as services are private.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 9, 2019