Brandon J. Girton of Millville, N.J. died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Born in Trenton, he attended Hamilton Schools and was a graduate of Hamilton High School West. Brandon had a passion for music and a love for off roading.
His struggle became his strength and he mentored and inspired others. His family is very proud of his positive lifestyle change.
Grandson of the late Frank and Anna Piccinetti and Garrett B. and Katherine E. Girton, and nephew of the late Linda Manion and Barbara Ann Girton, Brandon is survived by his mother, Yolanda Mastrosimone and step-father, Randy Tucker; his father, Edward Girton and step-mother, Frances; his siblings, Eric Salmestrelli, Brittany and Brian Schweitzer and Marissa Mae and Michael Girton; his uncles, George Piccinettie and wife, Yvonne, and Ricky, David, Gary and Tommy Girton; and his niece, nephews and many cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Kingston & Kemp Funeral Home, 260 White Horse Ave., Hamilton, N.J., where relatives and friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Brandon's memory to a .
Kingston & Kemp Funeral Home,
Hamilton, N.J.
kingstonandkemp.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 12, 2019