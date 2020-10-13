Brandon Lee Inglesby of Bensalem died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 23.
Born Aug. 7, 1997, Brandon was the beloved son of Stacy (Swiger) Geehring and Eric Inglesby.
He attended Council Rock and graduated from Council Rock South High School in 2016. He was currently enrolled in his third year with IBEW Local 269 Electricians Apprenticeship Program and working as an Apprentice with Armour and Sons Electric, Inc., Langhorne.
Brandon was deeply loved, and is survived by his parents, Stacy Geehring and Eric Inglesby; his step- parents, Edward Geehring and Tara Inglesby; his brothers, Brandon Geehring, Matthew Geehring, Tristan Inglesby, and Dylan Inglesby; and his sisters, Morgan Swiger, Logan Inglesby, and Natalie Inglesby. In addition to his family, Brandon will be greatly missed by his grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. He was blessed to have been loved by so many.
Also known as "BLIngss" and "Brandonn L Ingss," Brandon's passion was working on and fabricating his cars and bikes, in his favorite shop or at home. He loved riding fast and loud, low and obnoxious. Brandon could often be found, tool in hand, in the company of many good friends and family. Through his laughter and love for life, Brandon had an uncanny ability to draw people to him. His smile was contagious and his heart was bigger than life itself.
A memorial reception will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Covid-19 safety protocols will be observed and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of the love Brandon gave to the world around him, the family asks that you consider donations to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or online at www.donate3.cancer.org
