Brent Bailey of Newtown, Pa., died on Monday Nov. 25, 2019 at his home. He was 62.
Born in Trenton, N.J., formerly of Morrisville, Pa., he resided in Newtown for the past 27 years.
Brent is survived by his wife, Julie Fielding Bailey; two sons, Patrick J. Bailey, and Sean G. Bailey; and his parents, Edward L. Bailey, Jr. and Rhoda Sanford Bailey.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa., where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Newtown Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, www.abta.org or www.PennMedicine.org/hospice-donate.
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 27, 2019