|
|
Brian Boyd Walker of Mountain Iron passed away, surrounded by his family, on Aug. 9, 2019 following an illness. He was born on March 3, 1955 in Bristol, Pa. to the late George and Irene (Baughman) Walker.
He moved to Minnesota in 1993 to become the Crusher Operations Attendant at USX in Mountain Iron. He retired in 2014 and enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, having pet dogs, and painting. He volunteered at the Olcott Greenhouse in Virginia, Minn.
He is survived by two daughters, Leona Walker of Ellenville, N.Y. and Deborah Walker (Shawn Rosensteel) of Moon Twp., Pa.; one brother, Donn Walker of Bristol, Pa.; as well as three grandchildren: Logan, Kiera, and Jace Rosensteel. He is also survived by his partner of 25 years, Catherine Cody, and her son, Christopher Klune. He is preceded in death by his brother, George Walker, and sister, Roberta (Charles) Danley.
A celebration of life service for family and friends will be held from at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Silver Lake Nature Center in Bristol, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 29, 2019