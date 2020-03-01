|
Brian Michael Foley of Levittown passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home. He was 30.
Born in Langhorne, Brian was a life-long resident of Middletown Township and was a 2007 graduate of Neshaminy High School. He was a member of Queen of the Universe parish.
Brian took great pride in his career as a barber and truly enjoyed his time working at Clean Cuts in South Philadelphia, and Shaving Grace in Exton.
Brian formerly played Rugby with the Ancient Order of Hibernians and he was a big Philadelphia sports fan.
Beloved son of Michael P. and Colette (Leichliter) Foley, Brian was the loving brother of Kelly Searfoss (Zach) and Sara Foley. He also will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and friends.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, followed by Rite of Committal in Resurrection Cemetery. There are no calling hours Thursday prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to Livingrin, 4833 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020, in honor of the Parents Group.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020