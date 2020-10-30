Brian Michael Stewart of Levittown, formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., passed away at the age of 38.
Brian was the beloved son of Carolyn Neisser, the loving brother of Amber Stewart, devoted grandson of Arlene and Robert Neisser, and great grandson of Genevieve Zeitenberg. He also was the dear nephew of Steven Neisser and Dr. Cheryl Neisser-Frankson.
He was a bright, funny, caring person who fought a long battle with mental illness and addiction, and died from an overdose on Oct. 20, 2020.
Services and interment were held privately.
To honor his life, contributions can be made to The Kaitlin Murphy Foundation online at: kaitlinmurphyfoundation.org
