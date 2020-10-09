1/1
Brian Patrick Carney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Patrick Carney, of Austin, Texas passed away on October 4, 2020. He was 34.

A lifelong resident of Washington Crossing, PA, he was a graduate of Council Rock High School. Brian grew up in a loving neighborhood surrounded by his immediate and extended family. He has spent the past 4 years residing happily in Austin, Texas.

Brian had many interests including the Flyers, cooking and caring for sothers.

Brian is survived by his parents Michael and Kimann Cook Carney, his maternal grandfather William T. Cook, his two brothers Michael and Kevin Carney, and a large, extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7:00pm at St. George's Catholic Church 1370 River Road Titusville, NJ 08560, and again on Monday, October 12, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the church. The funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home 17 S. Delaware Avenue Yardley, PA 19067

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved