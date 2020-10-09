Brian Patrick Carney, of Austin, Texas passed away on October 4, 2020. He was 34.



A lifelong resident of Washington Crossing, PA, he was a graduate of Council Rock High School. Brian grew up in a loving neighborhood surrounded by his immediate and extended family. He has spent the past 4 years residing happily in Austin, Texas.



Brian had many interests including the Flyers, cooking and caring for sothers.



Brian is survived by his parents Michael and Kimann Cook Carney, his maternal grandfather William T. Cook, his two brothers Michael and Kevin Carney, and a large, extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7:00pm at St. George's Catholic Church 1370 River Road Titusville, NJ 08560, and again on Monday, October 12, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the church. The funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.



FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home 17 S. Delaware Avenue Yardley, PA 19067



