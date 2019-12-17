|
|
Brian W. Creighton of Bensalem passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was 58.
He was the beloved husband of Pamela Franks Creighton, the loving father of Carrie Beth Fisher (Christopher) and Ryan W. Creighton (Arielle), and the adoring grandfather of Hazel, Margeaux, and Seth. Brian was the son of William and the late Joan Ladd Creighton, brother of Margie Hibbs (David), Carole Becker (Bill), Joe Creighton (Vicki) and Kim Beagle (Clyde), and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and his loving mother-in-law, Patricia Lukens and her family.
He was preceded in death by his niece, Colleen.
Brian lived in Newtown and Upper Makefield Township growing up, and was a member of the Upper Makefield Township Volunteer Fire Company and also the Langhorne Middletown Township Volunteer Fire Company for many years.
He was an avid fisherman and Philadelphia EAGLES fan. His sense of humor was contagious in his company no matter what the situation.
Brian was a very patriotic man, he served our country in the U.S. Army. His proudest moments while serving was rescuing people on Mount Saint Helens in Washington in March of 1980, from the volcano and taking them down the mountain to safety.
Relatives and friends are invited to Brian's Life Celebration from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Swartz Givnish of Newtown, 323 E. Washington Ave., followed by his funeral service at 1:45 p.m. Interment with military honor to follow promptly at 2:30 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers donations in Brian's name may be made to the , support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 17, 2019