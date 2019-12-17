Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Swartz Givnish of Newtown
323 E. Washington Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:45 PM
Swartz Givnish of Newtown
323 E. Washington Ave.
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Newtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Creighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian W. Creighton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian W. Creighton Obituary
Brian W. Creighton of Bensalem passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was 58.

He was the beloved husband of Pamela Franks Creighton, the loving father of Carrie Beth Fisher (Christopher) and Ryan W. Creighton (Arielle), and the adoring grandfather of Hazel, Margeaux, and Seth. Brian was the son of William and the late Joan Ladd Creighton, brother of Margie Hibbs (David), Carole Becker (Bill), Joe Creighton (Vicki) and Kim Beagle (Clyde), and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and his loving mother-in-law, Patricia Lukens and her family.

He was preceded in death by his niece, Colleen.

Brian lived in Newtown and Upper Makefield Township growing up, and was a member of the Upper Makefield Township Volunteer Fire Company and also the Langhorne Middletown Township Volunteer Fire Company for many years.

He was an avid fisherman and Philadelphia EAGLES fan. His sense of humor was contagious in his company no matter what the situation.

Brian was a very patriotic man, he served our country in the U.S. Army. His proudest moments while serving was rescuing people on Mount Saint Helens in Washington in March of 1980, from the volcano and taking them down the mountain to safety.

Relatives and friends are invited to Brian's Life Celebration from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Swartz Givnish of Newtown, 323 E. Washington Ave., followed by his funeral service at 1:45 p.m. Interment with military honor to follow promptly at 2:30 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers donations in Brian's name may be made to the , support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

To share your fondest memories, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Swartz Givnish of Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -