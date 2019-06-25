|
|
Brianna "Bree" Kaitlyn Logue passed away suddenly on June 22, 2019. She was 22.
Brianna was preceded in death by her baby girl, Serenity Logue-Tramel.
Brianna was born in Philadelphia, to her parents Jennifer Staino Logue and Brian Logue, who affectionately called her Bree. Bree loved her family, all animals (especially pigs and horses, having a deep love for her shareboarded horse Andromeda AKA Annie), cooking, music, dancing, singing, and spending time at the beach. Bree would light up the room with her contagious laugh. She was a fearless young lady, except when it came to spiders.
Brianna is survived by her parents, Jennifer and Brian Logue; her sisters, Brittany Logue Fischer (Matthew Fischer) and Jennaviere Logue, and her brother, Jesse Logue. She is also survived by her Great Grandpop, Charles "Stumpy" Perkins, grandparents, Thomas Logue, Kathy Perkins Logue, Carmen Staino Jr., and Toni Pinto Staino; aunts, Victoria Logue, Vanessa Logue Storms (Paul Storms), and Veronica Logue Heich (John Heich); cousins, Hailey Storms, McKayla Heich, Paul Storms Jr., and John Heich Jr. Bree will be deeply missed by her nieces, Layla Gould and Charlotte Kaschak, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Life Celebration on Wednesday June 26, at the Beck Givnish Funeral Home, 7400 New Falls Rd, Levittown, PA 19055. Viewing beginning at 9 a.m. and prayer service will be at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Rosedale Memorial Park, 3850 Richlieu Road, Bensalem, PA 19020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bree's name to Final Farwell at 93 Old York Rd. Suite 1 # 403 Jenkintown PA 19046 at
www.finalfarewell.org and/or to Angels in Motion, 9883 Cowden St, Philadelphia, PA 19115
or via the web site
www.aimangelsin
motion.org.
Beck Givnish Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 25, 2019