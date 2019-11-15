|
Bridget M. Narell, formerly of Langhorne, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Woodbourne Place in Levittown, at the age of 96.
Born in County Clare, Ireland, Mrs. Narell had been a resident of Langhorne and most recently of Levittown for the past three years.
Mrs. Narell had worked as a nurse in London and in New York, where she met her husband.
Beloved wife for 58 years to the late Allen R., Mrs. Narell was the loving mother of Noreen Ann McCue, James Francis Narell, Patricia Mary McCurry and Anneliese Carroll. She was the devoted grandmother of Brendan, Jaclyn, Kathleen, Bridget, James, Deirdre and Conor, and proud great grandmother of four grandsons and one on the way. Bridget will also be sadly missed by her brother, Paddy McMahon, and several nieces and nephews, all of Ireland.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held at precisely 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 15, 2019