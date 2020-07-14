Bridget P. (Martin) Mongan entered eternal life peacefully at home surrounded by her family.She was born Aug. 31, 1924 in Donegal, Ireland to the late John and Cassie Martin, before emigrating to America in 1956.Bridget bacame a lifelong resident of Langhorne. She was employed at Woods Services, where she enjoyed working.Bridget was an active member of Queen of the Universe Parish in Levittown.She was a founding member of the Irish American Cultural Society of Bucks County and a member of the Ladies Association of the A.O.H. of Bristol, Division 1.Bridget enjoyed Bingo at Middletown Senior Center and going to Ocean City, N.J. every year with her family. She loved the holidays and family dinners. Those were special times spent with her family.Bridget was preceded in death by her husband, John; her daughter, Kathleen; her son, John Patrick; and her siblings, Teresa Gildea, Mariellen Woods, Sean Martin, Frank Martin and Donald Martin.Left to treasure her memory are her daughters, Mary Wilde (Steve), Patricia Kelley (Sam) and Bridget Carfagno; her grandchildren, Jacqui Wurtzbacher (Gary), Zane Wilde (Jamie Campbell), David and John Kelley, Joseph Carfagno; and her great grandchildren, Fiona and Maddex Wilde, Brandon and Declan Wurtzbacher and Kahlua Carfagno. Bridget will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, at Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown, followed by the Rite of Committal in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown