Bridget V. "Betty" Quinn of Levittown passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her home. She was 92.
Betty was born and raised in Dumbarton, Scotland, home of St. Patrick, which she was proud to proclaim.
Betty met her husband, Leonard, while working in a whiskey distillery after sending a note containing her name and address, in a bottle that was shipped to America. Leonard found the note and wrote to her. They continued to correspond as pen pals, and in the 1950s Betty came to America and they were married. They purchased a home in the newly developed Levittown section of Bucks County, where they raised their 11 children.
Betty was a long-time parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker parish until its closing, where she was very active with the Sodality. She was currently a member of St. Frances Cabrini parish.
Betty enjoyed playing bingo and traveling, especially back to her hometown, but most of her time was dedicated to her family.
Beloved wife of the late Leonard F. Quinn and mother of the late James J. and Michael Quinn, Eileen M. Moreton and Maureen O. Jones, Mrs. Quinn is survived by her loving children, Leonard F. (Patricia), Sean T. (Sherri), and Brian T. Quinn (Dawn), Patricia M. Cawley (Michael), Carol A. Biriki (Louis), Kathleen M. Quinn (Mark), and Joanne M. Donahue (the late William); more than 25 grandchildren; and more than 16 great grandchildren.
The last of 11 children, Betty will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at precisely 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, followed by Rite of Committal in Resurrection Cemetery. There are no calling hours prior to the Mass Wednesday.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 4, 2019