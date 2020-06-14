Bruce Angelo Dinardo passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 at his home in Levittown. He was 71.
Born in Princeton, N.J., Bruce worked for 31 years at Pathmark until his retirement and then went on to work for 14 more years at the Middletown Country Club as a greens keeper. He loved being out in nature, was an avid golfer who had gotten 3 hole in ones during his lifetime, loved music and enjoyed all sports but especially Nascar. Bruce was an amazing artist. He enjoyed using his unlimited creativity by painting, sketching, crafting jewelry and was an extraordinary woodworker. Bruce was the most amazing man, greatest friend and loving Uncle.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Rex Dinardo, Sr. and Lavonne Beatrice Dinardo (Dudley), along with his brother Gerald Lee Dinardo. He will be deeply and truly missed by his sister Pamela Lucielle Dinardo and brother Joseph Rex Dinardo, Jr. Along with his niece Constantina Lavonne Lambrou-Marino and her husband Matthew R. Marino.
Interment for Bruce will be private. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Women's Humane Society as Bruce was an animal lover. womensanimalcenter.org In honor of Bruce, we ask that you phone a loved one to enjoy a conversation as we always enjoyed ours with Bruce.
Faust Funeral Home
Hulmeville, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.