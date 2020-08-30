Bruce H. Smoyer of Downingtown, Pa. passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 as a result of the Covid 19 virus. He was 67.He was the beloved husband of Patrice A. Smoyer, and the loving father of Rachel Snyder.Relatives and friends are invited to his outdoor service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335, where family and friends may visit from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Northwood Cemetery.Please visit the funeral home's web site below to leave online condolences.James J. Terry Funeral Home,Downingtown, Pa.