Bruce Lee Jenigen of Bensalem passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his home. He was 58.

Born in Croydon, Pa., and a lifelong resident of Bensalem, Bruce was a hardworking, fun-loving guy whose smile could light up a room. He worked as a laborer in Local 332, Cement Masons 592, and also served in the U.S. Military. He was currently employed with Mason Joseph Concrete.

He was the beloved father of Bruce N. Jenigen of Princeton, N.J. and Caitlyn R. Kepp of Salisbury Township, Pa., son of the late James M. Jenigen and Margaret C. Jenigen, and brother of the late John C. "Jack" Jenigen. He will be sadly missed by his brothers, James M. Jenigen of Virginia and Joseph J. Jenigen of Philadelphia, and by his sisters, Margaret C. Woelk of Delaware and Melanie A. Jenigen of Bensalem. Bruce is also survived by five nieces and three nephews, Jamie Dougherty, Michael Pickering, Kelly Davis, Rickie Woelk, Jennifer Paine, Megan Jenigen, Amanda Eatmon, and Jakob Jenigen.

Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a service at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Resurrection Cemetery - Section 17, Bensalem, Pa.

www.delvalcremation.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Delaware Valley Cremation Center
7350 State Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19136
215- 543-9339
