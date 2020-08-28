Bruce P. Leasure died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, surrounded by his family at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 66.Born in Lackawanna, N.Y., he was the son of the late Helen (Whitelaw) and Clyde Leasure. Bruce had been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County.Bruce co-owned Middlesex Welding Sales with his stepbrother, Gregg Pardun.For many years Bruce coached for the Bristol Township Girls' Softball League.The great loves of his life were his family, fast pitch softball, baseball, Penn State Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the beach, this country, and countless friends of more than 50 years!The beloved husband of 43 years to Karen (Carpenter), Bruce was the loving father of Barbara A. Kohler (Kenny) and Helen E. Jones (Steve); the devoted grandfather of Justine, Sydney, Susanna, and Leah; and dear brother of Jennifer Hay (Dan) and the late Deborah Steelman. He will also be sadly missed by nieces and nephews, in-laws, and co-workers.Services and interment will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a local youth sports organization of your choice.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown