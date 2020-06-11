On June 5th, 2020, after a lengthy illness surrounded by his loving family, Bryan J. Waldron, 54 years young, was welcomed home into the loving arms of his parents Kath and Pete. Also waiting was his big brother Charles and his two brother-in-laws Mark and Tommy Hastings Jr. Together in heaven, and all taken too soon, they can now SEE the beauty, RUN fast, and BREATHE deeply.Born and raised in Trevose, Pa. Bryan loved riding his Schwinn Stingray bicycle. He was educated at Assumption BVM Grade School in Feasterville and Archbishop Wood Catholic High School in Warminster. Half way through tenth grade, he switched to Neshaminy Langhorne High School class of 84, where he first saw his future wife and soulmate, Lisa.An extremely devoted husband and father Bryan is survived by his grieving wife Melissa "Lisa" Hastings Waldron and his two cherished children Tyler, 22 and Miley, 12.Bryan is also survived by his loving siblings, Tim and Ellen, Dan and Anne Marie, Mike, Connie, and Mary. As well as his adored nieces and nephews, Tim, Drew and Elsy, Justin and Misaki, Dan and Harmony, Nick and Chrissy, Jessica and Mike, Ein, Evan, Michael, Tiffany, Katherine and Tom, Katherine, and Ray. He is also survived by his loving In Laws, Tom Hastings Sr. (Marilyn), Rita and Chuck Dennys lll. Brother in Law Chuck and DeDe their two kids Alex and Ben, Step Brother in law Chad and Becky, and Aunt Bette plus many Cousins, Aunts, Uncles and his longtime friends Jimmy and Erica Woodard. He will truly be missed by all that knew and loved him, especially his beloved cat, Eleven.Bryan will be remembered for his calm demeanor, fierce loyalty, strong family pride and his desire to protect the underdog. He liked collecting and watching the Philadelphia Flyers, NASCAR, as well as Family Guy. He was also a 3 Stooges Nerd. Plus, he was awesome at killing spiders.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services for Bryan are private. In Lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions in Bryan's name to his beloved daughter's future. There is a GoFundMe Page set up for Miley's College Fund called, "Miley Waldron College Fund", please visit the funeral home website for a direct link.Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home