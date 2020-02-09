|
Bryan Lee Forest Hutchinson died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Grand Forks, N.D., where he had resided for many years.
Bryan was born and had lived in or near Levittown, Pa. until 2003. He graduated from Delhaas High School in 1974. Beyond high school he studied at Southampton College of LIU, Temple University, and the University of North Dakota. Perhaps the accomplishment he was most proud of was assisting in the preparation of a Triceratops skeleton at the Academy of Natural Science in Philadelphia that had been collected in Montana in 1938. In 2003 he moved to Fairdale, N.D. to join his parents and younger brother.
He was beyond an avid fossil, mineral, stamp, coin collector, and a passionate railroad enthusiast. In fact, collector or hobbyist was not an adequate description of Bryan's thorough knowledge of any subject or topic in which he took an interest. If you had the time, he could impress you (or overwhelm you) with his encyclopedic knowledge.
He had a witty, sharp, and perhaps a bit sarcastic sense of humor. He enjoyed arguing many subjects from science fiction, to religion, to politics. Frankly, sometimes he just enjoyed arguing. As his health declined in later years, Bryan had to curtail his outdoor activities after becoming a resident at a nursing home. As a result, he devoted his time to reading, meticulously cataloging and preserving his stamps and coins, and agonizing over the Philadelphia Eagles' triumphs and defeats.
Bryan was preceded in death by his father and mother, Vernon and Elaine Hutchinson.
He is survived by his son, David and his mother, Ivy Hutchinson, as well as brothers, Wayne and Paul, a sister, Kathy McKay-O'Brien, and nephews and a niece.
His service will be in June 2020 at Big Brook in New Jersey; the first place he ever fossil hunted.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that you may consider donating to your local cat or dog rescue.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 9, 2020