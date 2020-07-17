Byrne H. Johnston, born in Clarksburg, Pa. on Dec. 30, 1932, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was 87.
He was the son of the late Harvey and Melmae Johnston. Byrne married on June 28, 1954, to Ruth Ann "Sue" Schaller in Panama City, Fla.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, along with his daughter, Linda Metzradt (Robert), sons, Jeffrey and Scott, four 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Ronnie, and sisters, Betty, Nevada and Ailsa.
Byrne was a Korean War veteran with the United States Air Force, serving four years. Living in Bucks County for 30 years, he worked at U.S. Steel (Fairless Hills) and was actively involved in multiple softball leagues throughout the region. He was a Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
), serving as Post-Commander of Chapter 12 in Bedford, Pa., and also served as Post-Commander of DAV
District 5 of Pennsylvania.
Byrne was the leading organizer of the Bedford County veteran organization and served as Commander for two years. He was a life member of the VFW and the Everett American Legion, serving as Commander and several years on the Honor Guard. He served on the state level as director of the Hospital Service Coordinator of the Pa. veterans hospitals and on the Pa. executive and finance committees. He also volunteered at the Veterans hospital in Altoona and veterans home in Hollidaysburg. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Lutheran church in Breezewood, Pa.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no service. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
