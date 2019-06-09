|
|
Camilla Camilli of Langhorne was born Sept. 24, 1951, in St. Paul, Minn., and passed away peacefully June 7, 2019, with her family by her side. She was 67.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael; her three wonderful children, Chad and his wife, Katie, Bryan and his wife, Kendra, Sara Sporny and her husband, Kellen; her four beautiful grandchildren, Henry Camilli, Ella Sporny, Van Sporny, and Lucy Camilli; and her brother, Roland Stricklin and his wife, Joy.
As a recipient of a double lung transplant, one that she believed came because of the Pope's 2015 visit to Philadelphia, Camilla taught everyone she touched the meaning of patience and faith. After she received the "gift of life," she lived every single day with a calm demeanor, a positive outlook, and a sweet smile on her face. Camilla's children and grandchildren fueled her energy and powered her "can do" spirit. She was a beautiful soul who enjoyed the simplicity of life. Camilla left a legacy of courage and strength that will carry forward in all those who have been touched by her. She was a devoted wife, mother, grammy, and friend who will forever be deeply loved and respected.
Relatives and friends are invited to Camilla's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday June 12, and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at Dunn-Givnish of Langhorne, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., where her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Camilla Camilli's name to the Gift of Life Foundation, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 or via the Web at www.giftoflife.org/contrib.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019