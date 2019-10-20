|
Carl B. "Bud" Nelson Jr. of Feasterville died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was 83.
Carl was the loving and devoted husband of Eva M. "Eve" Philip Nelson, and as one they shared an immeasurable amount of family, laughter, life, and love during their almost 59 years of marriage. Together Bud and Eve raised their six daughters in their loving home.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Carl B. Nelson Sr. and Catherine Fairchild Nelson, and brother of the late Robert Nelson (Loretta).
Carl graduated from Dobbins High School with the Class of 1954 and went on to lead a long and successful career in the telecommunications equipment industry, eventually retiring from the role of Director of Manufacturing for General Machine Products (GMP) in Trevose. Over his nearly 45 years with the company, he left a lasting impact on countless employees and co-workers. During that time he and his sweetheart, Eve, would raise their family together.
Bud was known for his ability to fix just about anything and take on any home project with precision and skill, always resulting in a perfect end product. He passed his pride of workmanship onto his six daughters, and not being one to believe in hard and fast gender roles, he encouraged them to try anything, and work right beside him, always assuring them that whatever they put their mind to was possible. He could hang drywall, take on a tough plumbing project, or sit down at a sewing machine and deal with challenging upholstery projects. He was also skilled in woodworking and building model planes and enjoyed countless outings on his boat. He loved being surrounded by his friends at the marina, who were truly an extension of his family.
Bud left an impact that most can only dream of being possible. Bud's love for his girls expanded as they made families for themselves, and he treated each husband as a son. His pride for his family was without measure, and he was not only proud of his own girls and their accomplishments, but also in those of their husbands, children, and friends. Everyone wanted to be one of Mr. Nelson's "adopted kids," and there were many. He cared deeply for all children, and beamed with love as each of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along. He was simply "everyone's Pop-Pop."
Bud was modest, humble, wise, and caring and often a calming presence in the face of challenges. He considered himself to be one of the luckiest people in the world to have nurtured the circle of family and friends that he did, when in fact it's his own family and friends who feel that they were the lucky ones for having him in their world. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his wife, Carl leaves behind his six children, Marie Mayer (Mark) of Cranford, N.J., Jacqui Lewis (Victor) of Virginia Beach, Va., Debora Dukes (Paul) of Feasterville, Pa., Stephanie Bates (John) of Morrisville, Pa., Jennifer Sweet (Jonathan) of Lansdale, Pa., and Natalie Merz (Christopher) of Richboro, Pa. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kyle, Jackie (Corey), Collin, Evan, Emily (Daniel), Allison, Christopher, Zachary, Melanie, Julia, Ava, and Ian, and his great-grandson, Nathaniel, who along with the other grandchildren, gave his Poppop immeasurable joy during the last difficult months of his life. He had a special place in his heart for Charlotte, Henry, and Gizelle, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
All who knew and loved Carl and his family are invited to gather from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954, and to his Funeral Liturgy at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church, 6801 N. 10th St., Philadelphia, PA 19126. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley.
While flowers are appreciated, as an alternative, donations may be made in his name to the , 625 W. Ridge Pike, Building A, Suite 100, Conshohocken, PA 19428, or to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 20, 2019