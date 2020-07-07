Carl Disler of Fallsington, Pa. passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Chandler Hall Hospice. He was 92.Born in Fairport, Ohio, Carl was a lifelong resident of the Morrisville/Fallsington area.Mr. Disler was an entrepreneur who enjoyed developing real estate properties, as well as owning and operating Disler's Wash-In Laundromat in Morrisville for many years.A graduate of Morrisville High School, he was a proud U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Carl earned his pilots license in his 30s, and enjoyed building, re-building, flying and selling Cessnas and Piper Cubs. He also enjoyed fishing and boating at the shore.Son of the late Carl and Esther (Tarr) Disler, and husband of the late Madaline A. Disler and Joan Disler, he is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Marcia Disler of Morrisville and Carla and Joseph Giaccio of Mountainside, N.J.; two brothers, Donald Disler of Florida and James Disler of New Jersey; a grandson, Eric Foose; two great grandchildren, Scott Erb and Jessica Monte; a great-great grandson, Hunter Wilson; several nieces and nephews; and his favorite dog, Harley.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 12 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. Interment will follow at Morrisville Cemetery. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening, July 9, at the funeral chapel.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carl's name may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 19067.J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,Morrisville