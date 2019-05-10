|
Carl S. Lahm Sr. of Bainbridge, Pa. passed away at the age of 59 on the bright and sunny morning of Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:41 a.m. Having beaten a variety of health issues, he was finally defeated by the only foe he could not beat, cancer.
Born and raised in Penndel, Bucks County, he was a longtime resident of Lancaster. Carl was a 1978 graduate of Bishop Egan High School. By all accounts he led an ordinary life. He was a custom home builder for 30 years. In his retirement he loved tinkering around the house, camping, family, his John Deere Tractor, and telling people "what they are doing wrong," especially his son, Carl Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie G. and Henrietta H. (Schaefer) Lahm, and by his best four-legged friend, Jameson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debra Ann; daughter, Victoria Cunningham (Eric); sons, Carl Jr. (Hope) and Dylan; stepchildren, Jennifer Mistick (Jeremiah) and Michael Homoki (Susan); and his grandchildren, Charlotte and Carl Lahm III and Sydney Mistick. Also surviving are his three brothers and six sisters, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was loved by his beloved puppy, Ellie Mae, and his dogs, Bailey, Lily, and Angel. In addition, he is survived by the Williams family of Lancaster and the Gregoire family of Pittsburgh.
A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, Pa. Carl's family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately at a later date in Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Lower Burrell, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, would be deeply appreciated.
