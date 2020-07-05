1/1
Carmela Mildred Gibilisco
Carmela Mildred Gibilisco passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Philadelphia, September 8, 1928 to the late Samuel and Rose Carabasi-Geonnotti, Carmela was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John (Johnnie) Gibilisco; and siblings Sam Geonnotti (Lillian); Rita Twardowski (Teddy), and Rose Nigro (Anthony), nephew Bobby Nigro and her grandson Marc Kaminski.

She is survived by one brother, Anthony Geonnotti, and five loving daughters, Rosie Tassey (Bill); Carmela Valerius (late Bill ) Rita Arnold (Conrad); Connie Kaminski (Drew Ferrara), Joann Vitali (Mike). Son-in-law John Kaminski.

Grandchildren, Michelle (Paul) Deccio, Donald (Ashley) Arnold, Stephanie Arnold, Michael (Amy) Kaminski. Paul Kaminski, Nicole (Larry) Fulbright, John, Patrick and Brandon Kaminski, Christopher (Michele) Vitali, Michael (Kerri) Vitali

Great-grandchildren: John Campbell, Lauren, Angela and Anthony Deccio, Joscelyn Carr, Logan, Emma, Hunter and Coleson Arnold, Karlie and Ethan Kaminski, Gabriella, Juliana & Isabella Fulbright. Olivia and Alesia Vitali. And great-great granddaughter Delancey Deccio.

Nephew Anthony Nigro, niece Debbie Nigro-Hazelett (Rick), great nephews Ricky, Robbie and Ryan Hazelett

Carmela is remembered as a devoted homemaker and loving mother who guided her daughters toward strength and independence. She and her husband raised their five daughters in a Levittown home filled with love, music, lots of laughter, summers spent swimming in their backyard pool, hosted every holiday, and endless home-cooked food reflective of Carmela's Italian-American background .

One of her hobbies was shopping for well-matched clothes for her growing girls, the latest and newest items for her home, and QVC. She is remembered as being stylish and perhaps "hip", at 40 she treated herself to a brand new 1969 bright red Camaro and loved driving her girls around till she realized that wasn't the car for a large size family. A storyteller with a great imagination, Carmela was so witty, some would liken her to actress Lucille Ball.

As the years went by, she became a devoted Grandmom to her many grandchildren, each one made to feel they were the "favorite." But we all knew Michael & Nicole was her favorite. She also loved dogs, her "other children," especially her most recent pet, Kelli.

While she took great care of everyone in her large family, in the end, the coronavirus took its physical toll. She was, however, mentally sharp and completely aware of all the love she was receiving.

The family believes Carmela's time on earth is best summarized by the words of a favorite song: . . . And now the end is here, she faced the final curtain, she lived a life that's full, but more, much more than this, she did it her way.

Family is having a private memorial.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

