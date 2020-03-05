|
Carmella M. Pollace of Bristol Boro passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Manor Care in Yardley, surrounded by her loving family. She was 87.
She was born and raised in Bristol Borough, where she had been a lifelong resident. Carmella was a retired employee of 3M, where she worked for 38 years.
She was a devoted and lifelong parishioner of St. Ann Church, where she was part of many church organizations, especially the baking table at the St. Ann Church Carnival and Italian Festival.
Carmella was a member of the Red Hat Society, Bristol Lioness, Bracket Cadets and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Moose. She enjoyed cooking and baking for all family functions, especially during the holidays.
Carmella was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Theresa Pollace, her siblings, Angelo Pollace, Jack Pollace (Kate), John Pollace (Eleanor), Antonetta Spinelli (Michael), and Marge Mangini, her niece, Kathy Mangini, and nephew, Michael Spinelli. Carmella will be greatly missed by her brother, Dominic Pollace and his wife, Patricia, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will also be greatly missed by her many lifelong friends, especially Stella Manna.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mark Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Heartland Hospice, 333 N. Summit St., P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086.
