Carmen G. Ferreiro Obituary
Carmen G. Ferreiro passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She was 87.

Carmen was born in Cargizoy, Spain.

She is survived by her loving sons, Frank F. and Anthony F., her grandson, Sean, and many nieces, nephews and cousins all over the world.

Carmen was preceded in death by her husband, Luis, and grandson, Luis.

She was famous for being known as the "Flower Lady." Her passion was for her plants and garden.

Carmen's family will receive relatives and friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Assumption BVM, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.

Condolences may be sent to the Ferreiro family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2019
