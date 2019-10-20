|
|
Carmen R. Morganti passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 96.
Born in Iselin, Pa., son of the late Onofrio and Calogera (Picone) Morganti, he was a Bristol Township resident for many years, also resided in Toms River, N.J., and had been a resident of Buckingham for the past 21 years.
Carmen was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, serving with the 872nd Field Artillery Battalion. Much of his career was spent in aircraft sheet metal assembly.
His love of family was especially evident during holiday meals, where his culinary talents shined.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Theresa (Brescia) Morganti, his loving daughters, Carolyn Martin and her husband, Francis, Suzanne Monte and her husband, Paul, Sr. and Patricia Kraeuter and her husband, Mark.
Carmen will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Paul Monte, Jr., Carla Geppi (Philip), Tara VanLenten (Michael), Zachary Kraeuter (Kellie) and Leah Kraeuter and his five great-grandchildren, Luca, Antonia, Peter, Emilia and Roman.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at St. Ann Church, 350 Dorrance St., Bristol Borough, wherefriends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Contributions in Carmen's name may be made to Saint Mary Medical Center Foundation in Langhorne.
