Carmen Rosa Battistini, our beloved mother, of Bristol Borough died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was 88.
Born and raised in Utuado, Puerto Rico, she has been a resident of Bristol Borough since 1952.
She was an employee of F.C. Young Corp. in Bristol, Pa. until her retirement in 1997. Mrs. Battistini was loved by all who knew her. She was admired for her smile, her gentle voice, her giving ways and her cooking. She was a loving mother and will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceded in death by her husband, Miguel Angel Battistini, her children; Debbie Ann Battistini, Enid A. Vasquez, Jeannette R. Vasquez, and her sister, Jenny M. Rodriguez, she is survived by her sister, Lydia M. Pogel of Pitts, Pa., her children; Mikey Battistini of N.J., Midge Battistini of Utuado, PR., and Mario Battistini of Horsham, Pa., and Mary Jean Battistini, Carmen Lydia Paolini, and her husband Thomas, John Battistini, and James Battistini, all of Bristol.
She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and various nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough.
Interment, St. Mark Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday evening 7 to 9 p.m. and Monday morning 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 25, 2019