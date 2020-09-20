Carol A. McLaughlin, of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was 78.
Carol was the beloved wife of Philip J. McLaughlin for 56 years; cherished mother of Phil (Gina), Michael (Ginny), Tom (Susan), and Kelli Maloney (George); and caring grandmother of Bobby (Dayna), Colin, John, Courtney, Michael, Kelsey, T.J., Ellie, Gavin, Ryan, and Morgan.
Each day our mom thought of her family. She deeply loved her family. She talked with all of her children and grandchildren regularly. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary or special occasion. She loved the golden girls very much. She cherished their lifelong friendship. Mom loved spending time in the Villas with her family while organizing the family golf outing.
Mom, we will think of you every day. We will reflect on your courage and strength while raising our children. You are a great mom. We all love very much and we will miss you.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Carol's Life Celebration on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. followed by her memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at John F. Givnish of Academy Road 10975 Academy Road Philadelphia, PA 19154. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Philadelphia Firefighters' and Paramedics' Union Local 22 in Carol's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family. To donate please visit https://www.iaff22.org/
