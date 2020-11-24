Carol A. WeisbrodCarol A. (Barratt) Weisbrod, of Bensalem, passed away at her home on November 23rd, surrounded by her loving family. She was 75 years old.Carol was a homemaker who liked to play slot machines at the casino in her spare time.She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard, as well as her son, Richard II (Kimberly), and grandsons: Cortland and Brett. She also was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 11:00-12:00 PM at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, Pa 19020, followed by her service at 12:00 PM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery.