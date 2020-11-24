1/1
Carol A. Weisbrod
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Weisbrod
Carol A. (Barratt) Weisbrod, of Bensalem, passed away at her home on November 23rd, surrounded by her loving family. She was 75 years old.
Carol was a homemaker who liked to play slot machines at the casino in her spare time.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard, as well as her son, Richard II (Kimberly), and grandsons: Cortland and Brett. She also was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 11:00-12:00 PM at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, Pa 19020, followed by her service at 12:00 PM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery.
www.tomlinsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved