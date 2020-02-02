Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 886-7111
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Amato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Amato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Amato Obituary
Carol Ann Amato of North Cape May, N.J. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home. She was 62.

Carol had been an area resident for five years. Formerly of Bucks County, Pa., she graduated in 1975 from Neshaminy High School, Bucks County, and then Andover College in 1980. She went on to work at Cesare's Restaurant in Bucks County, and Bucks County Midweek Newspaper as a graphic artist.

She was very artistic, and enjoyed sewing, woodburning and music, and loved animals and kids.

She was preceded in death by her step-father, Robert "Smokey" Pearce (2004).

Carol was the loving daughter and best friend of her mother, Rosemary Gorman Pearce, and the best friend and sister of Lorraine Snyder (Scott), Francis A. DeWyer, and Anthony "Tony" Amato (Carol). She is also survived by her nephews, Anthony Amato II and Scott A. Snyder.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carol will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Rd., North Cape May, NJ 08204. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, Feb. 3, at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, or from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning at the church. Interment will immediately follow Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1056 Seashore Rd., Cold Spring, N.J.

Contributions in memory of Carol can be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Rt. 9, Swainton, NJ 08210.

Condolences can be shared at the funeral home's web site below.

Evoy Funeral Home,

North Cape May, N.J.

www.evoyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -