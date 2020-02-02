|
|
Carol Ann Amato of North Cape May, N.J. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home. She was 62.
Carol had been an area resident for five years. Formerly of Bucks County, Pa., she graduated in 1975 from Neshaminy High School, Bucks County, and then Andover College in 1980. She went on to work at Cesare's Restaurant in Bucks County, and Bucks County Midweek Newspaper as a graphic artist.
She was very artistic, and enjoyed sewing, woodburning and music, and loved animals and kids.
She was preceded in death by her step-father, Robert "Smokey" Pearce (2004).
Carol was the loving daughter and best friend of her mother, Rosemary Gorman Pearce, and the best friend and sister of Lorraine Snyder (Scott), Francis A. DeWyer, and Anthony "Tony" Amato (Carol). She is also survived by her nephews, Anthony Amato II and Scott A. Snyder.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Carol will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Rd., North Cape May, NJ 08204. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, Feb. 3, at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, or from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning at the church. Interment will immediately follow Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1056 Seashore Rd., Cold Spring, N.J.
Contributions in memory of Carol can be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Rt. 9, Swainton, NJ 08210.
Condolences can be shared at the funeral home's web site below.
Evoy Funeral Home,
North Cape May, N.J.
www.evoyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 2, 2020