Carol Ann Kent passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne. She was 60.
Born in Shamokin, Pa., daughter of the late Elizabeth (Poremba) and Albert Hughes, she has been a long time resident of Lower Bucks County.
Carol loved her job and customers at the Deli Department in the former Pathmark in Fairless Hills, where she was employed for over 25 years. For the last 7 years, she has been employed with Dollar Tree.
Carol enjoyed cooking, watching the Phillies and Eagles and most of all her scratch off lottery tickets. She was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her great granddaughter.
Beloved wife of 40 years to William R. Kent Sr., Carol is the loving mother of William R. Jr.; the cherished grandmother of Stephanie Marie Kent; and soon to be great grandmother of Madison Renee.
She will also be sadly missed by her brother, Stanley Poremba and several nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills, where her funeral service will be held at 12 p.m.
Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol's name may be made to the , 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 13, 2019