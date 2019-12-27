|
Carol Anne De Santo passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the age of 59.
Born in Philadelphia, Carol had been a lifelong resident of Bucks County. She was a wonderful baker and also enjoyed crocheting, sewing and other crafts. Carol was so creative and everything she either baked or created were loved and appreciated by all.
Carol Anne was the beloved wife for 31 years to John, the loving mother of Julia Anne Mendola (Stephen), and stepmother of John and Ryan De Santo. She was the daughter of Harry Meeks; sister of Kathleen Brydzinski; dear aunt of Stephen Brydzinski, Daniel and Jeremy Wieland; and great aunt of Sophia, Jake, Lucas, and Weston Wieland. Carol Anne will also be sadly missed by her mother-in-law, Rita De Santo; brother-in-law, Michael De Santo (Wendy); sister-in-law, Diane De Santo; and nieces and nephews, Danielle Ghesser (Ryan), Eric and Jennifer Pettine, Michael Jr., Joseph and Jade De Santo.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Belva (Wilson) Meeks, her brother, Stephen Meeks, and her sister-in-law, Donna Pettine.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the New Saint Andrew Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
