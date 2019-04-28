|
Carol Elizabeth Potter Shaw, beloved wife for 50 years to the late Robert S. Shaw, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash. She was 86 years old.
She was a former resident of Justa Farm, Huntingdon Valley, Pa., and Buckingham Springs, New Hope, Pa.
Born to the late Dwight E. and Almira K. Potter in New Haven, Conn., she was raised in Hamden, Conn. Carol was a graduate of Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing. She retired from nursing in 1996 after working at St. Joseph's Manor, Meadowbrook, Pa., for 20 years as a staff nurse and evening supervisor.
She loved cardinals and cats (especially Siamese), reading, and knitting.
Carol is survived by her children, Victoria E. James (Eugene) of Moreno Valley, Calif. and Patricia E. Bart (Lenny) of Spokane, a brother, Donald W. Potter and his wife of Branford, Conn. as well as three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David R. Shaw, a brother, David D. Potter and his wife of Guiford, Conn.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
If desired, contributions in her name may be made to: Sisters of the Holy Redeemer for St. Joseph's Manor, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046, or to Samaritan House, 611 Fortune St., Charlotte, NC 28205.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2019