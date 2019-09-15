|
Carol F. Crompton, formerly of Aurora, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, shortly before her 97th birthday at Thrive Assisted Living and Memory Care in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 27, 1922, and was the eldest daughter of the late Stanley and Antonia (Pincik) Farren.
Services will be held for Carol at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
