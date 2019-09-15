Home

Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Carol F. Crompton

Carol F. Crompton, formerly of Aurora, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, shortly before her 97th birthday at Thrive Assisted Living and Memory Care in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 27, 1922, and was the eldest daughter of the late Stanley and Antonia (Pincik) Farren.

Services will be held for Carol at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband.

For further family information, memorials and online condolences please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services

of Murrells Inlet, S.C.

www.burroughsfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019
