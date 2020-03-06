Home

Carol Goodwin of Levittown passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 77.

Born in Rockville Centre, N.Y., Carol was a registered nurse at Delaware Valley and Lower Bucks Hospitals. She retired in 2006.

Carol most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a traveler throughout the 50 states.

She was the beloved mother of Edward Goodwin and the late Richard Goodwin, and was a great friend to numerous people.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 6, 2020
