Carol Goodwin of Levittown passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 77.
Born in Rockville Centre, N.Y., Carol was a registered nurse at Delaware Valley and Lower Bucks Hospitals. She retired in 2006.
Carol most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a traveler throughout the 50 states.
She was the beloved mother of Edward Goodwin and the late Richard Goodwin, and was a great friend to numerous people.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 6, 2020