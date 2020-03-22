|
Carol J. Habel passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. She was 77.
Carol grew up in Feasterville, graduating from Neshaminy High School in 1961. She played the baritone horn in the Neshaminy Band and the Tri-County Band, where she sat next to her future husband, Dale, who also played the baritone horn.
Carol worked as a bank teller after high school until her first child was born in 1964. After her children reached high school, Carol returned to working as a Head Teller/Teller trainer for Bank of America until retiring in 1995.
She was the beloved wife of Dale Habel for 58 years; cherished mother of David Habel (Lisa) and the late Karen Rodgers; adoring grandmother of Christina and John Habel, and Matthew and Victoria Rodgers; and the loving great grandmother of Zane and Everleigh. Carol is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews, and will be missed by her many friends.
She was the daughter of the late John and Adalaide Weiser, and sister of the late James Weiser and Donald Weiser.
Carol loved her family, sewing, quilting, reading, flower gardening and watching the Philadelphia Phillies. She enjoyed listening to music, playing the piano and singing in the Langhorne Methodist Church Choir.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Charitable donations in Carol's name may be made to Langhorne United Methodist Church or the Tri-County Band of Feasterville.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 22, 2020