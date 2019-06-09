|
Carol J. Madeline of Hatboro and formerly a longtime resident of Churchville passed away peacefully Friday, June 7, 2019, with her husband and family by her side at Doylestown Hospital. She was 75.
Carol was the loving and devoted wife of 55 years to Joseph S. Madeline Jr. and mother of the late Joseph S. Madeline III who passed away in 2006.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Florence Van Horn Wenke.
Carol graduated from Lincoln High School and began her long career in the banking industry during which time she held various positions, including head teller for Wachovia Bank from where she retired. Carol would eventually meet and marry the love of her life, Joe, and together they settled in Churchville and raised their family.
Carol enjoyed traveling with her husband and family and was fortunate to have enjoyed cruising to Bermuda six times. She loved dining out and enjoyed long car rides with her husband. Some of the words that come to mind when describing her are selfless, devoted, loyal, and witty. She would give you the shirt off of her back if you needed it, had a terrific sense of humor and was devoted not only to those she loved but also to her political and religious convictions from which she never waivered. She will be remembered for her love of German Shepherds, reading a good book and just being an all around loving and giving person. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her children, Carol J. Klenk (Rick) of Horsham, Mandy McCahill (Greg) of Chalfont, and Angela Storey (David) of Doylestown; and her grandchildren, Allison, Lindsay, Madeline and Ricky Klenk, Connor, Declan, and Ryleigh McCahill, and Joey, David, and Scarlett Storey.
In addition to her son and her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph, Thomas, and James Wenke and Dolores Macek.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 12:30 until her funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. Her interment will follow in Newtown Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019