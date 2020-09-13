Carol J. Schuck of Holland, Pa. died peacefully at Attleboro Nursing and Rehab Center on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. She was 89.Carol was the beloved wife of 65 years to Joseph Schuck.In addition to her loving husband, Joseph, Carol is survived by her devoted daughter, Susan Schuck of Mechanicsburg, Pa. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William and Blanche Baldwin Lucas, and the loving mother of the late Lisa Schuck.Carol began her teaching career as a science teacher at Klinger Middle School, and continued her career until her retirement in 1984 as a Biology teacher at William Tennent High School. She enjoyed long strolls on the beach collecting seashells to add to her growing collection, antiquing with her husband, knitting, and cooking delicious meals for her family and friends.Carol will be dearly missed as a loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt, cousin, and friend.Services and interment for Carol will be private at Newtown Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to National Giving Alliance, 7 Kay Dr., Southampton, PA 18966.