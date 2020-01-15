|
|
Carol June Stepaniuk, a devoted mother and loving Grammie, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown, Pa., at the age of 73. She had bravely battled lung cancer for over three and a half years.
Born June 7, 1946 in Burlington, N.J., she grew up in Morrisville, Pa. until her family moved to Elderberry Park, Levittown. Carol went to Bishop Egan High School and was fondly remembered by many as a "true sweetheart."
Carol was married to Al Stepaniuk for over 52 years before his passing in July 2019. They were long time residents of Morrisville, where they hosted many parties for family and friends, always making everyone feel welcome.
She had a variety of jobs throughout her career while raising her family. She worked for McGraw Hill, Goodnoe's Restaurant, The Bridge Bar & Grill, Radiology Affiliates and Sesame Place.
Carol was a warm, generous, kindhearted, funny woman who always was dedicated to her family. She helped care for many people throughout her life, no matter the need. She was always there to give a ride, a laugh, friendship or genuine companionship.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Kim Seslar (John) and Kelly Lock (Dennis), and four grandchildren, Kaylee, Alex, Maggie and Jack.
All are welcome to celebrate Carol on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047. Visiting hours are from 2 to 3:30 p.m., with a memorial service starting at 3:30 p.m. Interment will be private.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 15, 2020