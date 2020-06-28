My sincerest condolences to the Heard and Clarke families.Carol was a dear colleague and a wonderful teacher- I loved her and so did my son, Justin DiLuigi who had Carol as his first grade teacher at Churchville Elementary. My best memory of Carol: her kindness, sweet disposition, and caring nature. I remember when she retired and moved to Delaware....we all missed her deeply! She was a shining light- a true gem!

Dawn DiLuigi

Coworker