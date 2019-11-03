|
It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Luth Hansen announces her passing, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. She was 88.
She had suffered a hemorrhagic stroke on September 27. Despite her body's incredible ability to heal, was overcome by its effects and passed peacefully with family by her side.
This sweet, feisty and beautiful woman loved her family, and music, and spent her entire life dedicated to both. Carol, and Omar, were there for their children's-and grandchildren's-events, and family gatherings, throughout their lives. Carol began playing the piano at four years old, studied music at Milwaukee Downer College, and spent her adult life teaching piano and later voice lessons. She was an opera vocal student for years and appeared in New York Gilbert & Sullivan Productions including "Pirates of Penzance," "The Mikado," and "H.M.S. Pinafore."
Carol will be lovingly remembered by her children: Elizabeth (John), Jennifer (Anthony), Heather and Bill; and her six grandchildren: Sean, Bridget, Pierce, Greta, Mia and Cameron.
Carol was preceded by her husband of 55 years, Omar Hansen, Jr, and son, Omar Hansen, III.
Visitation hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue, Yardley, Pa.
A Funeral Service in memory and celebration of Carol's life will be held on Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at 12 noon, at the Yardley Friends Meeting, 65 N. Main Street, Yardley, Pa.
Those who so desire may make donations in memory of Carol to the Yardley Friends Meeting, 65 N. Main Street, Yardley, PA, 19067.
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2019