Carol M. Mitchener, born March 23, 1939 in Bristol Township to the late Melvin and Maretta Houser, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was 81. She attended Bristol Township Schools and in her senior year at Delhaas High School in 1956, was the class Valedictorian. Carol played clarinet in the high school band, then attended Kutztown University where she also played clarinet in the school's band and received her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education. She went on to attend Boston University, where she also played clarinet in the school band and received her Masters Degree. Carol taught elementary education at Maple Shade School in Bristol Township and for 15 of her 35 years taught gifted education. In 1964 she married Harold Mitchener. During the summers, they enjoyed travel and managed to see all 50 U.S. states and some foreign countries. They also entertained foreign teachers and foreign students in their home for 2 week periods. Carol was a charter member of the Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation, where she was involved in many of the fundraising activities. She also wrote historical articles for the organizations' news letter. Carol was a life member of the Bristol First United Methodist Church, where she and her husband worked with the youth group. She taught Sunday school to the youth and eventually to the adult class, she sang in the church choir and was the director of the hand bell choir. Carol also made crafts and baked goods for the church bazaar.At home, her sewing machine was used to sew many of her own clothes and gifts for others. For 14 years, she enjoyed her pet beagle, named Bingo, the name was selected after a song she taught the children in her classroom.After retirement, she and her husband spent 23 years working parts of 2 days each week in the Margaret R. Grundy Library History office. She was also part of a group of 3 that taught Bristol and the Industrial Revolution to all 5th grade students in both St. Mark and Snyder-Girotti Schools. In 2000, she and her husband Harold wrote a history book entitled "Images of America - Bristol".Carol is survived by her husband, Harold Mitchener, brother, Dr. M. Kenneth Houser (Donna), sisters-in-law, Anne Haines and Elizabeth Keon (Richard), nephews, Brian Houser and Tom Haines (Kathy), nieces, Michelle Perkey (Michael), Kathy Haines (Roy), Donna Leduc (Michel), Sandy Gallant (Ron), and Carolyn Leonard (Steven).She is also survived by her aunt, Charlotte Doan, three Godsons, Joshua Palmer, Jeremy Rogers and Jon Rogers, special friends, Dan and Mary Palmer, LJ Rogers and Gene Williams along with cousins, and great-nieces and great-nephews.She was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Houser, sister-in-law, Eliza Mitchener and brothers-in-law, Charles and Bill Haines.The family would like to thank Legacy Gardens for the superior care they provided for Carol.Due the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately under the direction of Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The Bristol First United Methodist Church, 201 Mulberry Street, Bristol, PA 19007 or The Margaret R. Grundy Library for the history collection at 680 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, Pa 19007.