Carol Nielsen
Carol Nielsen
Carol Nielsen of Levittown, PA passed away at Saint Mary Hospital on May 13th at 63 years old.
Born in Langhorne to Walter and Joan Nielsen, she is survived by her brother Paul Nielsen (Deborah) of Waterville, ME, her nephew Eric, niece Sarah and her mother Joan. Carol is also survived by her loving companion Vince Belmont.
She was a graduate of Neshaminy High School class of 1975. She was a flight attendant for Ransome Airlines, worked in the videography department for Jack Nicklaus Productions and later for Collagenix Pharmaceuticals as a travel coordinator and secretary. After retirement she was a part time office secretary at the Langhorne United Methodist Church. Her pleasures were gardening, reading, traveling in the camper and especially the Jersey shore and Myrtle Beach. She had a beautiful way of decorating her home and welcoming people with her bright smile.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Langhorne United Methodist Church on December 4th from 10:30 am to 12:00. A memorial service will follow. Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic, masks and social distancing is required.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Carol's name to L.U.M.C., 301 E. Maple Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
