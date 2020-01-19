Home

Carol R. Luff

Carol R. Luff Obituary
Carol R. Luff of New Hope, Pa. died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Brookdale Northampton. She was 72.

Born in Allentown, Pa., Carol was a longtime Bucks County resident. She was a retired Title Clerk.

Carol was the wife of the late Fred J. Luff, the mother of Eric Luff and his wife, Elke, and the grandmother of Evan and Emma. She is also survived by her sister, Janet Gerhardt (Theodore), and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date.

To share your fondest memories, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,

Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 19, 2020
