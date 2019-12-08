|
Carole Alice Whalen Conroy passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, after a long struggle with dementia.
Carole was born Aug. 24, 1940 to Charles and Faye Whalen in Binghamton, N.Y. As a teenager, she moved to Washington, D.C., then to Levittown, Pa.
Carole's father passed away when she was 12 years old, but she persevered and graduated, with honors, in 1958 from Pennsbury High School. Carole also was a member of the field hockey team.
She attended Kutztown University, majoring in Elementary Art. Following graduation in 1962, Carole taught art in the Pennsbury school system until February 1965, when she went to work for American Airlines. She remained with American until March 1968, when she married Lt. John D. Conroy, USN. Carole spent the next two years as a homemaker in Whidby Island, Washington, where her husband was stationed as a flight instructor.
John and Carole relocated to Falls Township, Pa. in 1970. At that time, Carole taught elementary art in Ewing Township, N.J. She retired and was then employed by the Federal Judiciary, Eastern District of Pa. For the first two years, Carole worked for the Honorable Anthony J. Scirica. In 1987, Carole was selected by the Honorable Jay Waldman as his Courtroom Deputy, a job which was both challenging and rewarding. Upon Judge Waldman's passing in 2005, Carole retired and lived with her husband in Morrisville, Pa.
Aside from her husband, Carole's great loves were her dog, Smoky, and her cat, Artie.
At the time of Carole's death, she resided at Manor Care Nursing Home. The family is grateful for the wonderful staff at Manor Care who provided excellent and loving care for over five years.
Carole is survived by her husband, John D. Conroy of Warminster, Pa., and her brother, John Whalen of Honolulu, Hawaii.
Notice of a memorial service will be published at a later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 8, 2019