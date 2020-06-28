Carole Bohr
Carole (Wolf) Bohr passed peacefully with her family at her bedside on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was 81.

She was born July 31, 1938 in Cape May Point, N.J. and spent the last 30 years of her life in Bensalem, Pa. She was the 10th of 16 children.

She is survived by her siblings, Rhoda (Wolf) McJilton and Marlene (Wolf) Fuchs, and George, Frank, and Charles Wolf, and her three sons and their partners, John Bohr and Marty Kay Lynch, William and Colleen Bohr, and James and Dawn Bohr. She is also survived by five grandchildren, William Jr., Kellianne, Katie Lynn, Brian and Elyssa, two great-grandchildren, Josslynne and Jayla, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Edith, William, Martha, Gloria, Thelma, George Jr., Nancy, Arthur Sr., Elizabeth, and Ruth.

Carol broke hiring barriers for women at Nabisco in the 1960s & 1970s, where she worked for 10 years, becoming the first female foreman. Also, Carole previously owned a bar in Andalusia, Pa., was a corrections officer at Bucks County prison, and when in semi retirement she made customers happy making breakfast at Wawa.

A woman who always spoke her mind, her love, humor and delicious home cooking will be greatly missed.

A private family ceremony will be held in Cape May Point at a later date this summer.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
